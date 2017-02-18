WORLD
3 MIN READ
US pledges "unwavering" commitment to Europe, NATO
US Vice President Mike Pence also called on European allies to carry their share of the burden, saying "the promise of sharing the burden of our defence has gone unfulfilled by too many for too long and it erodes the very foundation of our alliance."
US pledges "unwavering" commitment to Europe, NATO
German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks with US Vice President Mike Pence during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 18, 2017

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday reassured Europe that the United States would back NATO.

The vice president told European leaders and ministers at the Munich Security Conference that he spoke for President Donald Trump when he promised an "unwavering" commitment to the NATO military alliance.

Trump's contradictory remarks on the value of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, scepticism of the 2015 deal to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and an apparent disregard for the future of the European Union have left Europe fearful for the seven-decade-old US guardianship of the West.

"This is President Trump's promise: we will stand with Europe today and every day, because we are bound together by the same noble ideals – freedom, democracy, justice and the rule of law," Pence told the conference.

European officials speaking to reporters in Munich said there was still doubt about the direction of the Trump administration, particularly after US Senator John McCain told the conference on Friday the president's team was "in disarray."

Pence warned allies they must pay their fair share to support NATO, noting many lack "a clear or credible path" to do so.

'Unimaginable challenges'

RECOMMENDED

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned countries not to retreat from the international cooperation which she says is the only way to solve global problems.

"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," she said.

This includes working not only with Western partners, but also with Russia if possible and if Moscow once again respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states such as Ukraine, she said.

She said it was "regrettable" that Europe had not managed to reach a stable relationship with Russia over the last 25 years.

"I will not give up on finding a way for better relations with Russia despite our different views on many questions," she said.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood brings us the latest from Munich.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem