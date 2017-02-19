Iraqi forces have launched an operation to retake the western half of Mosul from the Daesh militant group.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of the operation early Sunday morning on state television. "We call on our brave troops to start the push to liberate the people of Mosul from Daesh oppression and terrorism forever," al-Abadi said using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul last month, but the west remains in the hands of Daesh. The militants are now under siege in western Mosul, along with an estimated 650,000 civilians, after US-backed forces surrounding the city forced them from the east in the first phase of an offensive that concluded last month.

In the current phase of the operation, Iraqi federal police units are leading a northward charge on Mosul districts that lie west of the Tigris river, aiming to capture Mosul airport, just south of the city, according to statements from the armed forces joint command.

Iraqi forces captured several villages and a local power distribution station in the first hours, and killed several militants including snipers, the statements said.

The police are advancing up the Tigris river valley towards the airport. The Rapid Response, an elite Interior Ministry unit, cut across more open terrain to the southwest.

"Mosul would be a tough fight for any army in the world," the commander of the US-led coalition forces, Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, said in a statement.