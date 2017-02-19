WORLD
Gambia's Adama Barrow sworn in for a second time
The president took oath one month after a small ceremony was held in the Gambian embassy in Senegal to swear him in when former leader Yahya Jammeh refused to transfer power despite losing elections.
Gambian President Adama Barrow's swearing-in ceremony and the country's Independence Day were celebrated at the national stadium in Bakau, Gambia. February 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 19, 2017

Gambia's President Adama Barrow was sworn in on Saturday in a packed stadium in Bakau, west of the capital Banjul.

The crowds cheered wildly as Senegal's President Macky Sall arrived for the ceremony. Senegal, a neighbouring country, played an integral role in securing the safe return of Barrow to Gambia.

Jammeh refused to step down after Barrow won December's presidential election. Barrow was then forced to seek refugee in Senegal. West African countries sided with Barrow, to the extent of bringing in troops. Jammeh was eventually forced into self-exile and Barrow returned to Gambia.

Leaders who negotiated the departure of former leader Jammeh — from Liberia, Ghana and Sierra Leone — were also present at the ceremony.

Saturday's inauguration event at the national stadium was ceremonial, timed to coincide with the date that Gambia won independence from colonial master Britain in 1965.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah brings us the latest from Bakau, Gambia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
