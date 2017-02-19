Gambia's President Adama Barrow was sworn in on Saturday in a packed stadium in Bakau, west of the capital Banjul.

The crowds cheered wildly as Senegal's President Macky Sall arrived for the ceremony. Senegal, a neighbouring country, played an integral role in securing the safe return of Barrow to Gambia.

Jammeh refused to step down after Barrow won December's presidential election. Barrow was then forced to seek refugee in Senegal. West African countries sided with Barrow, to the extent of bringing in troops. Jammeh was eventually forced into self-exile and Barrow returned to Gambia.

Leaders who negotiated the departure of former leader Jammeh — from Liberia, Ghana and Sierra Leone — were also present at the ceremony.