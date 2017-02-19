At least 16 people were killed as Syrian regime forces fired rockets in the outskirts of Damascus over Saturday and Sunday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It was the biggest attack on the Qaboun area, to the city's northeast, in at least two years, a medical worker and the Observatory said.

The medical worker in nearby Eastern Ghouta, just outside Damascus, said he could hear explosions coming from Qaboun early on Sunday.

Violence in western Syria has increasingly tarnished a shaky ceasefire which took effect on December 30, backed by Syrian regime ally Russia and Turkey.

Syrian opposition ready for talks, but wants al-Assad's ouster

The Syrian opposition is fully committed to peace talks in Geneva on February 23, a senior official said on Sunday, but linked their readiness with the regime leader Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

"We are fully committed for the Geneva talks," Syrian National Coalition President Anas al-Abdah told delegates at the Munich Security Conference.

"We cannot address the profound security threats ... while Assad remains in power," he said.

UN envoy questions Trump's engagements in Syria

Addressing the Munich conference, UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura on Sunday questioned US President Donald Trump's engagement in solving the Syrian conflict, days ahead of crucial peace talks in Geneva.