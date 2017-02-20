The eurozone's 19 finance ministers have agreed that officials from the institutions overseeing Greece's bailout will return to Athens to discuss in more detail the reforms it must make.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the eurozone's top official, said on Monday that they will work with Greek authorities on an additional package of structural reforms by the cash-strapped country.

Agreeing on a package of measures involving the tax system, pensions and labour market will help unfreeze more loans for Greece from its bailout programme. Without the money, it faces bankruptcy and a potential exit from the euro this summer.

Dijsselbloem also said there was agreement to shift the focus of the policy mix away from austerity to deep reforms. That has been one of the calls of the International Monetary Fund.

The Greek government earlier said a deal will be reached without any additional cost to the Greek people.

But business owners in Athens say they're already suffering from increased taxes and health insurance payments.