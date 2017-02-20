North Korea's envoy to Malaysia on Monday said the police investigation into last week's murder at Kuala Lumpur's main airport could not be trusted. He also said the victim was not Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Malaysian authorities have identified the victim as Kim Jong-nam. But DPRK ambassador Kang Chol said the embassy had only ever identified the victim as Kim Chol, based on a passport carried by the dead man.

"It has been seven days since the incident but there is no clear evidence on the cause of death and at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police," the ambassador said.

Malaysia earlier recalled its envoy from Pyongyang and summoned North Korea's ambassador in Kuala Lumpur to explain accusations that Malaysian authorities were colluding "with external forces" over the investigation into the slaying of leader Kim Jung-un's estranged half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan has more on the story.

CCTV purportedly captures killing

Malaysian police are hunting four North Koreans who fled the country after last Monday's attack. Malaysia's Star newspaper reported the four had returned to Pyongyang, via Jakarta and Dubai.

South Korean and US officials have said the killing was probably carried out by North Korean agents.

Footage from airport cameras purportedly showing the assault on Kim emerged on Monday. Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV showed what it claims was CCTV footage of a woman poisoning Kim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.