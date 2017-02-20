US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in Baghdad on Monday on an unannounced visit as the battle to oust Daesh from western Mosul entered day two.

According to the coalition military, the operation is having measured success.

A top Iraqi commander said his forces, backed by jets and helicopters, were converging on Mosul airport.

TRT World spoke with journalist Ammar Karim in Baghdad for this update on Monday's developments.

Mattis in Baghdad

Mattis's key goal during the visit is to speak about military operations with political leaders and commanders on the ground, including his top commander in Iraq Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend.

The defence secretary now has a week left to offer US President Donald Trump a new plan for escalating the fight against Daesh.

Mattis has been talking with military leaders about the possible options and has largely supported the US strategy of fighting Daesh with and through local forces.

"We're going to make certain that we've got good situational awareness of what we face as we work together and fight alongside each other," Mattis told reporters travelling with him.

Mattis also distanced himself from Trump's comments at the CIA headquarters and earlier during his presidential campaign about taking Iraqi oil.

"We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil," he said, reassuring reporters America has always paid for its oil and gas.

Gains against Daesh

In addition to gains made in taking the airport, Iraqi forces said they also captured a dozen villages from Daesh pushing into western Mosul from the south on Sunday.