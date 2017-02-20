WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK defends Trump state visit as thousands protest outside parliament
Protesters rallied outside parliament as MPs debated a petition to cancel a state visit by Trump, which gained more than 1.8 million signatures.
UK defends Trump state visit as thousands protest outside parliament
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against US President Donald Trump in London, Britain, February 20, 2017., / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

The UK government on Monday defended its decision to offer US President Donald Trump a lavish state visit and an audience with the queen this year.

"In the light of America's absolutely pivotal role, we believe it entirely right that we should use all the tools at our disposal to build common ground with President Trump," junior foreign minister Alan Duncan told parliament.

He described state visits as Britain's "most important diplomatic tool", saying Trump's trip would go ahead as planned.

The statement came as MPs debated a petition to cancel a state visit by Trump, which gained more than 1.8 million signatures.

Coinciding with the debate, thousands demonstrated outside the parliament against Trump's visit.

Placards reading "No to Trump" and "Dump Trump" were held by demonstrators in Parliament Square, in the latest rally against the US president who came to power a month ago.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

‘Desperate' for trade deals

Prime Minister Theresa May's government wants to reaffirm the "special relationship" with the United States and secure a trade deal as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

Lawmakers also discussed a counter-petition to uphold the state visit invite, which attracted over 300,000 signatures.

RECOMMENDED

During the debate, opposition Labour MP David Lammy said the government offered the state visit because it is "desperate" for a trade deal with the US.

"I think my children deserve better than that … I'm ashamed that it's come to this," he said.

Fellow Labour lawmaker Paul Flynn said the invitation should be downgraded from the regal affair to a regular visit.

There are great dangers in attempting to give him the best accolade we can give anyone.

While Trump was offered a state visit after just seven days in office, his predecessor Barack Obama had to wait 758 days before receiving the same invitation.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sparked global protests over plans to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, and from women activists who call him misogynistic.

‘Promoting racist polices'

Outside parliament, protester Benjamin Kari said people needed to stand up against Trump's policies and avoid becoming complacent.

"He's promoting racist policies, he's normalising racism and misogyny and Islamophobia," he said.

Bryan Richardson, a member of the Stand up to Racism group, said May "humiliated herself by rushing over to Washington to be the first leader to meet Donald Trump."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone