German athlete Jason Paul has taken his sport beyond its urban terrain as he put his free running skills to icy winter tracks in China's 33rd edition of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

A video released by Red Bull Media House shows the free runner vaulting, climbing, and performing a variety of acrobatic stunts, bouncing off obstacles on his path as he runs along cathedrals and bridges made of ice.

In an attempt to "take free running to the next level," Paul challenged the icy tracks of the winter wonderland at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

"What an epic playground for free runners. I was overwhelmed when I entered the ice city for the first time after months of preparation," Paul said.