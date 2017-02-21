POLITICS
Free runner Jason Paul pushes limits in China's Ice City
In an attempt to "take free running to the next level," Paul took on the icy tracks of the winter wonderland at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
German athlete Jason Paul who started his free running at 14 has turned his journey to &quot;Freeze running&quot; in China's Ice City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

German athlete Jason Paul has taken his sport beyond its urban terrain as he put his free running skills to icy winter tracks in China's 33rd edition of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

A video released by Red Bull Media House shows the free runner vaulting, climbing, and performing a variety of acrobatic stunts, bouncing off obstacles on his path as he runs along cathedrals and bridges made of ice.

In an attempt to "take free running to the next level," Paul challenged the icy tracks of the winter wonderland at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

"What an epic playground for free runners. I was overwhelmed when I entered the ice city for the first time after months of preparation," Paul said.

I managed to invent new moves that would not be possible anywhere else than in the ice city. I found a new facet of my sport at Harbin.

The festival that opened on January 5 features palaces and sculptures carved in ice and snow by 10,000 sculptors and artists.

It will welcome visitors until February 25.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
