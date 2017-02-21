February 19 marked the 75th anniversary of the executive order that forced more than 100,000 Japanese Americans into camps during World War II.

President Franklin Roosevelt imposed the order in 1942 in a climate of widespread racism against Japanese Americans in the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, carried out by the Japanese Empire. Japanese Americans were under suspicion of disloyalty to the country, despite many of them being born in the US.

A lifetime later, Japanese Americans have drawn parallels between the 1942 order and President Donald Trump's attempt to impose a ban on travel to the US for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. The travel bans have been blocked by federal courts but Trump is set to recast, proposing a new edict this week.

The internment of Japanese Americans casts a long shadow over American history. A number of civil rights advocates have invoked its memories many times since September 11 to warn of the danger of writing laws that discriminate against whole groups of people based on their identity, particularly Arab Americans and Muslims. Some Americans feared that people of Japanese origin would act as spies or saboteurs against the US.

The Supreme Court at the time upheld the internment as legal despite a challenge. But one of the dissenting justices, Owen J Roberts, saw the majority ruling in that case, referred to as US vs Korematsu, as leaving a dangerous precedent. Previous legal decisions guide lawmaking and judicial philosophy in the US.

"Once a judicial opinion rationalizes such an order to show that it conforms to the Constitution, or rather rationalizes the Constitution to show that the Constitution sanctions such an order, the Court for all time has validated the principle of racial discrimination in criminal procedure and of transplanting American citizens," Roberts wrote in his dissent. "The principle then lies about like a loaded weapon, ready for the hand of any authority that can bring forward a plausible claim of an urgent need."

The order applied to west coast states, which held significant Japanese American populations. The children of Japanese Americans who were held in internment are some of the most vocal proponents for remembering the injustice today. The camps where the Japanese Americans were sent to were squalid and remote.

Some people who were affected by the order are still alive. Actor and activist George Takei, who grew up in an internment camp, has expressed deep concern over Trump's recent Muslim ban.