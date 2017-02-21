Zealandia is the term for a massive landmass submerged in the southwest Pacific. The most recognisable part of it is New Zealand, but the landmass is also home to a group of isolated islands.

Those islands have never been regarded as part of the Australian continent.

Instead, they might form part of an eighth, new continent.

1. Zealandia is a term coined by geophysicist Bruce Luyendyk in 1995.

He proposed it as a collective name for the New Zealand islands of Chatham Rise, Campbell Plateau, and Lord Howe Rise.

It's been considered a continental crust or a continental fragment, which means that it shows the characteristics of a landmass, such as having a diverse type of rocks.

2. A new discovery may have just changed the number of continents.

In a study published in the Geological Society of America's Journal, scientists argue that Zealandia is a proper continent, although most of it is submerged below the current sea level.

3. It's a plate unto itself

Despite its reputation as the smaller neighbour of Australia, New Zealand is still some 2500 km away.

On the other hand, Zealandia as a whole is close — but not joined — to the continent of Australia. Zealandia's westernmost point is a few hundred kilometres away from Queensland, Australia.

4. Why call it a continent?

The scientists argue that their decision to call Zealandia a continent is supported by evidence regarding its elevation, geology, crustal structure, and limits and area.