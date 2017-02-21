Back in 2013, when Snapchat wasn't as popular as it is now, and before Thursday's very successful IPO of parent Snap Inc, the company shocked the tech world by refusing a $3 billion offer from Facebook. Given FB's Instagram acquisition for $1 billion, it was a pretty radical decision. As it turns out, it was a good one. Yet, one thing is certain: Facebook didn't take the rejection lightly. It has since made at least 15 attempts to beat Snapchat at its own game. Here are just six examples. And may the games begin.

Snapchat Clone: Poke

Facebook's first attempt came in the form of a clone app called Poke. The app allowed you to send messages that self-destruct, much as Snapchat does. But Poke didn't see fame and success. Mostly people made fun of it. Facebook killed it in May 2014, only a year after its release. It was an app thought to be a joke even by Zuckerberg himself.

Quasi-Snapchat App: Slingshot

Slingshot was Facebook's second try at topping Snapchat. The app allowed you to send a shot (photo) to your friends, but they couldn't see it until they sent one back. It also allowed you to send a shot to all your friends at once. Sadly, Slingshot was killed in December 2015, a year after its launch – just like Poke.

Snapchat-Slingshot Mixture: Bolt

Bolt was an app you could install to Instagram that let you send photos and videos with annotations, and the messages would disappear after being viewed. The app was launched in only three countries, New Zealand, South Africa and Singapore. It was killed before even reaching the US market.

Instagram Stories v Snapchat Story

This is where things got interesting. Up until this point, Facebook's efforts to top Snapchat didn't seem to be working. Then Instagram announced Stories, that allows you to create photo and video slideshows that disappear 24 hours after publication. The stories appear at the top of your newsfeed so your audience can see it. Even Instagram's CEO Kevin Systrom admits being influenced by Snapchat Story. "They deserve all the credit. This isn't about who invented something. This is about a format, and how you take it to a network and put your own spin on it." Instagram also added a feature called "live" so you can broadcast live, but it removes the stream as soon as it's finished.