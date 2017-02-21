Five people on board a small charter plane were killed on Tuesday when it crashed into a shopping mall in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, police said.

The twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air plane, carrying five people, appeared to suffer engine failure after taking off from Essendon Airport and crashed into the mall near the end of the runway.

"There were five people on the aeroplane and it looks like nobody's survived the crash," Victoria state police assistant commissioner Stephen Leane said.

The plane was bound for King Island in Bass Strait between the mainland and the southern island state of Tasmania.

Witnesses told local media that the plane "exploded" on impact.

TRT World spoke to Jarni Blakkarly in Sydney or more details.