Undocumented migrants continue to cross into the US from Mexico despite President Donald Trump's vow to curb illegal immigration, according to aid agencies and shelter groups.

Humanitarian groups, such as Sacred Heart Church in Texas, told TRT World that the flow of people trying to get into the US continues despite all odds, including a journey that can be almost as dangerous as the conditions the immigrants are fleeing.

The church offers shelter to immigrants, some of whom have walked from as far as Honduras to reach the US. Many want to shield their children from political instability and drug and gang violence in their native countries.