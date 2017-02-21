WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump proves no damper for immigrants crossing from Mexico
Aid groups and shelters say that undocumented migrants continue to cross the border from Mexico, despite increased surveillance and policing.
Trump proves no damper for immigrants crossing from Mexico
The immigrants seeking asylum in the US face dehydration and exposure while trying to avoid detection at the border. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Undocumented migrants continue to cross into the US from Mexico despite President Donald Trump's vow to curb illegal immigration, according to aid agencies and shelter groups.

Humanitarian groups, such as Sacred Heart Church in Texas, told TRT World that the flow of people trying to get into the US continues despite all odds, including a journey that can be almost as dangerous as the conditions the immigrants are fleeing.

The church offers shelter to immigrants, some of whom have walked from as far as Honduras to reach the US. Many want to shield their children from political instability and drug and gang violence in their native countries.

RECOMMENDED

"They are afraid to send them to school or let them play because it's frightful; they are afraid their kids will not be returning ... they may be killed or kidnapped. This shelter offers short-term help," said Norma Pimentel of Sacred Heart Church.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson is on the US border with Mexico and has their story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone