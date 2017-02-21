The Turkish Foreign Ministry has responded to a comment from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi that Turkey should not test Iran's patience.

"It is neither acceptable nor comprehensible for a country (Iran), which does not even hesitate to push to the battlefield refugees seeking shelter from crises, to accuse others of being responsible for regional tensions and instability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said in Ankara on Monday.

Ghasemi was responding to earlier comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who accused Iran of destabilising the region. Iran also summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over the comments.

Turkey and Iran support opposite sides in the conflict in Syria. Iran and Iranian-backed militias are backing the regime, while Turkey backs elements of the Syrian opposition.

On Sunday, Cavusoglu told delegates at a security conference in Munich, "Iran wants to turn Syria and Iraq Shia," according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was against any sectarianism in the Middle East and had called on Iran to stop threatening the region's stability and security.