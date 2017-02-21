Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has appointed his wife Mehriban to the role of first vice president. Aliyev announced her appointment in a decree published on the presidential website on Tuesday.

Voters cleared the way for the creation of the offices of vice president and first vice president in a referendum on Azerbaijan's constitution last year.

While the position of first vice president is more senior to that of vice president, it is currently unclear what duties 52-year-old Mehriban Aliyeva will undertake.

President Ilham Aliyev, who took over from his father's decade-long rule in 2003, has not appointed the other vice president as yet.