WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan president appoints wife as vice president
Ilham Aliyev names his wife Mehriban as his first vice president. The position of the second vice president remains vacant.
Azerbaijan president appoints wife as vice president
The Azerbaijani first lady has served as a Goodwill ambassador on behalf of her country to UNESCO and heads a charity named after her husband's late father Heydar Aliyev. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has appointed his wife Mehriban to the role of first vice president. Aliyev announced her appointment in a decree published on the presidential website on Tuesday.

Voters cleared the way for the creation of the offices of vice president and first vice president in a referendum on Azerbaijan's constitution last year.

While the position of first vice president is more senior to that of vice president, it is currently unclear what duties 52-year-old Mehriban Aliyeva will undertake.

President Ilham Aliyev, who took over from his father's decade-long rule in 2003, has not appointed the other vice president as yet.

RECOMMENDED

Aliyev, now three years into his third term in power, is guaranteed to stay in office at least until the next presidential election scheduled for late 2018.

The introduction of a law that allows politicians to run for president an unlimited number of times following another referendum in 2009 has paved the way for Aliyev to run for a fourth term.

Last year, Azerbaijan's highest court approved an extension to the presidential term from five years to seven years. If re-elected in 2018, the 55-year-old Aliyev could extend his rule till 2025.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone