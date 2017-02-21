Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has defended Turkey's right to remain as a legal guarantor of peace in Cyprus, citing existing concerns over the safety of Turkish Cypriots on the island.

Turkey, along with Greece and the UK, is a signatory to the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee, which gives the three countries the right to militarily intervene in Cyprus in the event of a collapse in the island's state of affairs.

Turkey utilised that right on July 20, 1974, five days after a Greek junta carried out a coup against the Cypriot government in a bid to annex the island to Greece, an idea known as Enosis.

Yet, over four decades on, Turkish troops remain in the island's north, a safe haven for Turkish Cypriots, where in 1983 locals declared the independence of the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"Turkey interfered in Cyprus to end the dream of Enosis, to stop the suffering and massacres of the Turkish community," Cavusoglu said during an official visit to the Turkish Cypriot-controlled northern Nicosia on Tuesday, adding that Greek Cypriots have "proved the worries of the Turkish Cypriots were right."