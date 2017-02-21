Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest ruler, turned 93 on Tuesday, defiantly vowing to remain in power despite growing signs of frailty and failing health.

"If I feel, that I can't do it anymore, I'll say so to my party so that they relieve me. But for now I think, I can't say so," Mugabe said in an interview.

Mugabe ruled out any prospect of retiring soon, saying that officials of his party - ZANU-PF - believe there is no "acceptable" alternative.