Zimbabwe's Mugabe vows to stay in power as he turns 93
Mugabe rules out any prospect of retiring soon, saying that his party officials believe there is no "acceptable" alternative.
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest ruler, celebrated his 93rd birthday in Harare. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest ruler, turned 93 on Tuesday, defiantly vowing to remain in power despite growing signs of frailty and failing health.

"If I feel, that I can't do it anymore, I'll say so to my party so that they relieve me. But for now I think, I can't say so," Mugabe said in an interview.

Mugabe ruled out any prospect of retiring soon, saying that officials of his party - ZANU-PF - believe there is no "acceptable" alternative.

The majority of the people feel that there is no replacement actually. No successor who to them is acceptable, as acceptable as I am.

A political analyst Ibbo Mandaza said, "I don't think he is going to retire, it's very clear that he wants to die in office."

While President Mugabe believes he has the ability to stay in office, ordinary Zimbabweans think otherwise.

"Mugabe has been ruling for the past years but he has delivered nothing to his citizens, up until today Zimbabweans are suffering," said a woman.

Mugabe, the only ruler the southern African nation has known since independence from Britain in 1980, has come under pressure from a deteriorating economy, corruption and cash shortages that have seen the central bank introducing a new "bond note" currency in November 2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
