Iraqi forces backed by the US military have fought their way close to Mosul's airport on the second day of a ground offensive on Daesh's remaining stronghold in the western side of the city.

The forces dislodged Daesh from the hilltop village of Abu Saif, which overlooks the airport and reached its "vicinity," an Iraqi military statement said.

The militants are under siege in western Mosul, along with an estimated 750,000 civilians, after they were forced out of the eastern part of the city.

The operation is part of a major offensive kicked off on October 17 with an aim to drive Daesh out of Mosul, the group's last major stronghold in Iraq.

The US, which has deployed more than 5,000 troops in the fighting, leads an international coalition providing air and ground support to the Iraqi and Kurdish forces.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

​Greater risk to civilians

Elite Counter-Terrorism Service units headed to front lines around the western side of Mosul, a city divided in two by the Tigris River.

"They are striking and engaging our forces and pulling back towards Mosul," Major Mortada Ali Abd of the Rapid Response units said. "Praise to God, Albu Saif has been fully liberated today."