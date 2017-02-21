Suicide bombers attacked a town in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. Blasts and gunshots were heard near a busy sessions court in the town of Tangi in Charsadda district.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured, a senior police official told TRT World. Local journalist Mureeb Mohmand updated the number of injured to over 20, citing the district commissioner.

A third suicide bomber was killed by security officials, The Express Tribune reported. There were at least two judges present on the premises.

The injured were taken to Peshawar, the capital of the province.