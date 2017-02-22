US President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with tightening immigration laws in the country, according to official guidelines released on Tuesday.

The guidelines widen the net for deporting undocumented immigrants from the country, expanding the definition for investigation to include almost everybody who has come into the country without documentation.

The guidelines leave protection put in place by former president Barack Obama for immigrants known as "dreamers" who entered the US without documentation as children.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidance to immigration agents is part of a broader border security and immigration enforcement plan in executive orders that Trump signed on January 25.

Former president Barack Obama issued an executive order in 2012 that protected 750,000 immigrants whose parents had brought them into the country without documentation.

TRT World'sLorna Shaddick in New York has more on the story.