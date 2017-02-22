Three suspects detained in connection with the alleged murder of a man thought to be Kim Jong-nam should be "immediately released," the North Korean embassy in Malaysia said on Wednesday.

The embassy statement followed a claim by Malaysian police that North Korea was not offering assistance in its probe.

The "innocent" Vietnamese woman, Indonesian woman and North Korean man have been "arrested unreasonably," the embassy said.

Kim Jong-nam is the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Malaysian authorities allege that two women poisoned him at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. He died en route to hospital.

The North Korean embassy ridiculed the police account of the man's death saying the suspects could not have survived the alleged attack.

If the toxins were on their hands then how is it possible that these female suspects could still be alive? - North Korean embassy in Malaysia

Malaysian police said the women washed their hands soon after poisoning Kim.