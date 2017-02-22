WORLD
3 MIN READ
N Korea demands release of "innocents" in airport killing
The DPRK embassy in Malaysia said the Vietnamese woman, an Indonesian woman and a North Korean man have been "arrested unreasonably" over the death of a man thought to be Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of DPRK leader, Kim Jong-un.
N Korea demands release of "innocents" in airport killing
Kim Jong-nam (L), the estranged half-brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un (R). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

Three suspects detained in connection with the alleged murder of a man thought to be Kim Jong-nam should be "immediately released," the North Korean embassy in Malaysia said on Wednesday.

The embassy statement followed a claim by Malaysian police that North Korea was not offering assistance in its probe.

The "innocent" Vietnamese woman, Indonesian woman and North Korean man have been "arrested unreasonably," the embassy said.

Kim Jong-nam is the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Malaysian authorities allege that two women poisoned him at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. He died en route to hospital.

The North Korean embassy ridiculed the police account of the man's death saying the suspects could not have survived the alleged attack.

If the toxins were on their hands then how is it possible that these female suspects could still be alive? - North Korean embassy in Malaysia

Malaysian police said the women washed their hands soon after poisoning Kim.

RECOMMENDED

Controversial probe?

Earlier on Wednesday, Malaysian police said a senior official in the North Korean embassy and a staffer at its state airline were also wanted for questioning over the death.

Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said that investigators were not receiving assistance from the North Korean embassy in their hunt for four more suspects who they believe fled Malaysia immediately after the alleged assassination.

North Korea denies that the dead man is Kim Jong-nam.

On Monday, North Korean ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, said the police investigation could not be trusted because the embassy had only ever identified the victim as Kim Chol, based on a passport carried by the dead man.

Malaysia has carried out an autopsy on the body, but has not released the results. Authorities say they will not release the body into North Korean custody before Kim Jong-nam's next-of-kin provide DNA samples to confirm whether the dead man is the half-brother of the DPRK's current leader.

Kuala Lumpur-based Nithyanantham Sivananthan, a council member of the International Criminal Bar, told TRT World, "There is a lot of speculation that it is him (Kim). From the legal perspective, until they (Malaysian authorities) have DNA comparison or positive identification that it is in fact the same man, I don't think the authorities are in a position to say for certain."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone