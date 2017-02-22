Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull welcomed his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the first Israeli prime minister to visit Australia.

Turnbull reiterated Australia's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

However, he also said Australia would not support any resolutions such as the one approved by the United Nations Security Council in December calling for an end to Israeli settlement building on Palestinian lands.

The UN and most countries consider Israel's settlement buiding to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

​"My government will not support one-sided resolutions criticising Israel of the kind recently adopted by the UN Security Council, and we deplore the boycott campaigns designed to delegitimise the Jewish state," Turnbull wrote in an editorial in The Australian newspaper.