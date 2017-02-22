WORLD
Harrison Ford's plane narrowly escapes crashing into passenger jet
US aviation officials are investigating an incident in which Hollywood actor Harrison Ford's private plane almost collided with a passenger jet Boeing 737.
Hollywood star Harrison Ford was involved in a near-miss at a California airport. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2017

Footage has been released showing the 74-year-old "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford's plane nearly colliding with a passenger jet while he attempted to land his plane in California.

According to NBC news, Ford, a seasoned pilot and vintage plane collector, was seeking clearance to land at Santa Ana's John Wayne Airport on February 13, when he was instructed to direct his Aviat Husky A-1C to Runway 20. Meanwhile, 110 passengers and a six-person crew aboard American Airlines flight 1546 to Dallas were waiting for Ford's private plane to land before taking off.

Right before he landed, his plane passed over American Airlines Boeing 737, nearly hitting the larger aircraft.

He was captured on air traffic control recordings, according to NBC, asking, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it did not identify people involved in air incidents but confirmed it was investigating what had caused the misunderstanding.

"Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon," spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement.

After the incident, the American Airlines jet was able to depart for Dallas.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into Ford's latest mid-air mishap.

It could result in anything from a warning letter to losing his licence to fly.

In 2015, Ford suffered head injuries and a broken arm when he was forced to crash land his vintage plane on a golf course in California after its engine failed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
