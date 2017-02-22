A court in Ankara has begun hearing the case of the murder of Sergeant Omer Halisdemir, who was killed during the July 2016 coup attempt.

Halisdemir was deployed to the Special Forces Command in Turkey's capital Ankara on the night of the failed coup.

Putschists led by Brigadier General Semih Terzi attempted to take over the building.

Halisdemir died defending it, but not before he shot dead Terzi, one of the suspected ring leaders of the attempted putsch.

Seventeen soldiers are on trial for Halisdemir's murder.