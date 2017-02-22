Somalia's news president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed promised his people that the era of al-Shabaab and other militant groups was over at his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday in Mogadishu.

Mohammed, who's known as Farmajo, was elected two weeks ago. His inauguration took place under high security.

Farmajo, who holds degrees from the State University of New York in Buffalo, was prime minister for eight months before leaving the post in 2011. He had lived in the United States since 1985 when he was sent there with Somalia's foreign affairs ministry.

The new president called on thousands of al-Shabaab fighters to surrender, promising them "a good life" if they did.

"To those who work with al-Qaeda, al-Shabaab and Daesh your time is finished," he said at the inauguration ceremony.

"You have been misled, destroyed property and killed many Somalis. Come and we shall give you good life," he added.