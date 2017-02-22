The financial fortunes of Daesh — once referred to as the world's richest terrorist organisation — are declining with a loss of territory under its control, according to a report by the The International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation (ICSR).

The group's revenues have almost halved from approximately $1.89 billion in 2014 to $870 million in 2016, said the report, which estimates the group's main sources of revenue and the impact of anti-Daesh operations on its money supply.

Daesh's most significant sources of revenue are closely tied to its territory and include fines, taxes and fees, oil, looting and the confiscation of property.

The report found no hard evidence to suggest that foreign donations continue to be significant source of funding. It added that "revenues from the sale of antiquities and kidnap for ransom, while difficult to quantify, are unlikely to have been major sources of income."

The reliance on population and territory and territorial expansion helps to explain Daesh's current financial troubles.

By November 2016, Daesh had lost 62 percent of its mid-2014 "peak" territory in Iraq, and 30 percent in Syria, according to figures provided by the Global Coalition.

That means fewer people or businesses to tax — and less control over natural resources such as oil fields.

Daesh revenues will probably decline further and the capture of Mosul, its "commercial capital", will have a significant and detrimental impact on the outlawed outfit's finances, the report predicts.