A delegation of US lawmakers led by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has visited the US-Mexico border on Wednesday.

Rio Grande Valley in Texas is an area considered ground zero for immigration and border security.

The visit is expected to give Ryan and other politicians a first-hand view of who's crossing the border.

This comes as the Congress debates how to pay for the building of a wall along the border, which was one of Trump's central campaign promises.

He was scheduled to visit an immigration detention facility, take an aerial tour of the area and a tour of Rio Grande River.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in January had condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to order the construction of a border wall between the two neighbouring countries.