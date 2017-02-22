Who was Kim Jong-nam?

The 45-year-old was North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il's eldest son and the half-brother of Kim Jong-Un, who is currently at the helm.

He was once thought to be the natural successor to his father, the then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.

But after Kim Jong-Il's death in 2011, his half-brother Kim Jong-Un, was chosen to lead North Korea.

Kim Jong-nam apparently fell out of favour with his father following a failed attempt in 2001 to enter Japan on a forged passport and visit Disneyland. After that, he lived in virtual exile, mainly in the Chinese territory of Macau. He also spent a lot of time in Japan.

Japanese journalist, Yoji Gomi, who wrote a book about him said he was "critical of the system that was in place in North Korea."

"He said that there he was able to enjoy singing and drinking alcohol with South Koreans, North Koreans and regular Japanese people, and he said he hoped that someday walls throughout the world would disappear like that."

Gomi also said that Kim Jong-nam told him he had never met his younger half-brother Kim Jong-Un who allegedly ordered his assassination.

How was Kim Jong-nam killed?

He was at the budget terminal of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport preparing to fly to Macau.

He was approached by two women, one of whom grabbed him from behind and sprayed his face with an apparently poisonous liquid, according to police and leaked CCTV footage.

Jong-nam suffered a seizure and was rushed to hospital but died before he arrived

Who were the women?

In the days following the attack, police announced they had arrested a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman called Doan Thi Huong, as well as 25-year-old Indonesian Siti Aishah and her Malaysian boyfriend.

Huong, who is shown in CCTV from the airport wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "LOL," worked at an "entertainment outlet" and Aishah was a masseuse at a spa, police said.

North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, said police "should immediately release the innocent females from Vietnam and Indonesia."