What caused the famine?

South Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war since 2013.

The fighting has uprooted more than three million people and prevented farmers from harvesting their crops, raising the risk that not enough food would be available in 2018, a UN report released this week said.

With the collapsed economy, hyperinflation soared more than 800 percent last year, increasing the price of imported food products and making it unaffordable for many.

The fighting may put 4.9 million more people at risk for starvation in the next two months. The number could rise to 5.5 million by July, chairman of South Sudan's National Bureau of Statistics Isaiah Chol Aruai said.

Drought in parts of the country has exacerbated the crisis.

What is a famine?

During famine, there is a severe food shortage.

The UN said a food crisis becomes famine when at least 20 percent of households face extreme food shortages, acute malnutrition rates exceed 30 percent and two or more people per 10,000 are dying per day.

What is being done?

South Sudan has been receiving humanitarian and food assistance from international relief organisations including the UN.

Delivering aid is difficult as the conflict prevents humanitarian workers from accessing affected areas. UN agencies have called for urgent intervention.

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said the government "will ensure that all humanitarian and development organisations have unimpeded access to needy populations across the country."

But aid agencies say they need to be sure about the security of their workers if they are to go into the conflict areas.