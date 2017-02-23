North Korea on Thursday blamed Malaysia for the death of one of its citizens last week and accused it of an "unfriendly attitude" in a "scenario drawn up by South Korea."

DPRK state-run media agency KCNA said Malaysia had initially informed Pyongyang that a person with a diplomatic passport had died of a heart attack at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

The report came a day after Malaysian police sought access to a North Korean diplomat in Kuala Lumpur and several other suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a man thought to be Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Malaysian investigators allege that two women - a Vietnamese and an Indonesian - poisoned him at the airport.

North Korea denies that the dead man is Kim Jong-nam.

The country's embassy in Malaysia has also demanded that the "innocent" people detained in the case be released.

The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land - N Korea's state-run KCNA news agency

TRT World's Adam Reed has more on the ongoing spat between the two countries.

"Conspiratorial racket"

KCNA, citing a spokesman for a state committee, said Malaysia changed its position on the dead man's identity and started to complicate the matter after reports surfaced in South Korea that he was poisoned to death.