So, what's happening?

English speakers feel marginalised. They have long complained that Cameroon's wealth has not been shared fairly and that they are discriminated against because French is the dominant language.

They are protesting against the decreasing use of English in the multilingual state, and demonstrations have exposed national divisions and stoked opposition to Cameroon's President Paul Biya, a French speaker.

They want a complete overhaul of Cameroon's language policy and a constitutional amendment recognising English as an official language.

Are there a lot of English speakers in Cameroon?

English speakers make up 20 percent of Cameroon's population of 22 million.

Some have suggested a two-state federation, divided along linguistic lines.

All court proceedings and legal documents are in French. Those studying in English speaking schools have also complained that teachers are native French speakers with inferior command of the English language.

"Ghost town" protests have been held by English-speaking residents from two of Cameroon's ten districts since late last year by shutting down schools and businesses.

Is there really an English-French divide?

Cameroon's linguistic divide goes back to the end of World War One when the former German colony of Kamerun was split into French and British-administered areas.

Shortly after independence in 1960, voters from the smaller English area opted to join Cameroon over neighbouring Nigeria. Some now regret this.

French and English districts then merged to form Cameroon, forming a state mainly inhabited by francophone.

What is the cost of the internet blackout?