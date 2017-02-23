Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has praised Pakistan for its efforts in cracking down on a global network linked to US-based cult leader Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since leaving Turkey in 1999, of orchestrating a failed military coup attempt to topple the Turkish government in July last year.

Turkish authorities have been prosecuting members of the network, commonly known as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), since the abortive putsch amid mass investigations into the suspected infiltration of state institutions, including the military, the police, the judiciary, universities and schools.

"We know that brotherly country Pakistan is showing a meticulous approach to wiping out this terror group," Prime Minister Yildirim said in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Ankara on Thursday.