TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey and Pakistan reiterate cooperation against FETO
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warns that the Fethullah Gulen-led network remains active in 170 countries and poses a threat to both Turkey and Pakistan.
Turkey and Pakistan reiterate cooperation against FETO
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, February 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2017

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has praised Pakistan for its efforts in cracking down on a global network linked to US-based cult leader Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara accuses Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since leaving Turkey in 1999, of orchestrating a failed military coup attempt to topple the Turkish government in July last year.

Turkish authorities have been prosecuting members of the network, commonly known as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), since the abortive putsch amid mass investigations into the suspected infiltration of state institutions, including the military, the police, the judiciary, universities and schools.

"We know that brotherly country Pakistan is showing a meticulous approach to wiping out this terror group," Prime Minister Yildirim said in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Ankara on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

Describing FETO as a threat to national security to both countries, Yildirim underlined that the network remains active in about 170 countries around the world.

Sharif, who arrived in Turkey on a three-day visit to co-chair the fifth High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, reiterated his support for the Turkish government against FETO, as well as the PKK and Daesh.

The two countries are expected to sign a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) this year. Turkey and Pakistan have already signed agreements and memoranda of understanding in the fields of hydrocarbons, environment, forestry, news agency cooperation, and exchange of financial intelligence and armed forces personnel in previous High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings.

The council meetings also resulted in six joint working groups in energy, finance, banking, transport and communications, culture and tourism and education.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting