Dakota Access pipeline protest close to ending
Protesters had until Wednesday to leave the camp many had called home for months. Several dozen protesters remain. But the pipeline appears set to go ahead.
Police confront protesters at the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on February 22, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2017

At least nine people were arrested as authorities moved on Wednesday to shut down a protest camp against construction of a $3.7 billion oil pipeline.

US President Donald Trump reversed an Obama administration stay on construction of the pipeline and ordered its completion after he took office last month.

All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from the months-long protest earlier left their riverside camp as the eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.

Critics of the pipeline say it threatens local water resources and sacred tribal sites.

TRT World'sSarah Jones explains the background and development of the protest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
