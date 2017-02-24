Syrian opposition activists say a second car bomb exploded on Friday near the town of al-Bab in northern Syria, killing at least eight civilians.

The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) finally drove Daesh out of al-Bab on Thursday after a lengthy campaign. Daesh terrorists fled to nearby villages.

On Friday, they targetted the FSA in the village of Susian, about 10 kilometres north of al-Bab, according to the activist-run Aleppo Media Centre and Thiqa news agency.

Earlier on Friday, a car bomb attack in the same village killed at least 60 people, most of them were civilians who were lining up to return to the town after Daesh retreated.

Of those injured, 41 civilians were transferred to a hospital in the southeastern Turkish province of Kilis on the border with Syria.

On Thursday, the Turkish-backed FSA declared that its forces had retaken al-Bab, formerly a Daesh stronghold.

While trying to locate and defuse anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance left by Daesh, two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others wounded when a landmine exploded south of al-Bab.

Clearing Daesh out of al-Bab was one goal of Operation Euphrates Shield, launched by Turkey in August 2016 to secure its border with Syria.

After al-Bab