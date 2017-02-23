Fifteen soldiers were killed and another nineteen wounded in an attack by "terrorist elements" in western Niger, the country's military said on Thursday.

Al Qaeda-linked group is believed to be behind the attack on an army patrol near the Malian border.

"A Niger army patrol was attacked by terrorist elements at 1500 GMT north of Tilwa on Wednesday. We have 15 dead and 19 wounded in our ranks," said Colonel Toure Seydou Albdoula Aziz, the army spokesman.

"Clean-up operations have been launched in the sector to neutralise the fleeing terrorists," he said, without divulging the number of attackers or their affiliation.

Another military source, who requested anonymity, said the assailants also took away seven vehicles of the Nigerian army and destroyed four others.

"It is a reconnaissance patrol that has been attacked by armed men, probably from the Movement for the Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO)." the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.