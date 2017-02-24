WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysia says VX nerve agent was used in Kim Jong-nam's murder
VX nerve agent is a chemical weapon classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.
Malaysia says VX nerve agent was used in Kim Jong-nam's murder
A still image from CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being accosted by a woman in a white shirt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on February 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

A nerve agent used in chemical warfare was found on the face of the half-brother of the North Korean leader who was assassinated in Malaysia, police said on Friday.

VX nerve agent was discovered from swabs taken of the face and eyes of Kim Jong-nam, who was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

"Other exhibits are under analysis," Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement.

VX nerve agent is a chemical weapon classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

TRT World spoke to Kuala Lumpur-based journalist Zan Azlee for more details.

RECOMMENDED

Malaysian investigators allege that two women – a Vietnamese and an Indonesian – poisoned Kim at the airport.

But North Korea denies that the dead man is Kim Jong-nam and demands the release of people detained in the case.

The Malaysian police have also sought access to a North Korean diplomat in Kuala Lumpur and several other suspects in connection with the murder.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices