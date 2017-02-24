Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Friday he had ordered the Iraqi air force to strike Daesh positions inside Syria in retaliation for recent bomb attacks in Baghdad.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for several car bombs in Baghdad in the past few weeks.

Abadi said that his government had given orders to the air force command to strike Daesh targets in the Syrian town of Albu Kamal "as they were responsible for recent bombings in Baghdad," adding that the "heroes of the sky executed the operation and responded to the terrorists with amazing success."

F16 fighter jets and had destroyed the Daesh headquarters in the area, a separate statement by the Joint Operations Command said.

The strikes came as US-backed Iraqi security forces moved into neighbourhoods in west Mosul on Friday, a day after recapturing from Daesh the city's airport and a former military camp.

"Daesh is putting up weak resistance and its members have started to flee towards populated parts south of the city and are using civilians as human shields," said Abbas Al Jibouri, chief of staff of the security forces.

The government offensive is now pushing deeper into densely populated western Mosul, held by Daesh, and home to some 650,000 civilians.

Some of the families have managed to flee the area as the battle rages.

Daesh took control of Mosul in 2014. The Iraqi government and its US and Iran-back allies launched an operation in December 2016 to retake the city, the country's second biggest and the last major Daesh bastion in Iraq.

