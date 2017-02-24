Donor countries meeting in Oslo on Friday pledged $672 million in emergency aid for people threatened by famine in the Lake Chad region, Norway's Foreign Minister Borge Brende said.

The amount was pledged over three years, and aims to help 10.7 million people in need. The international donor conference in the Norweigian capital aims to raise $1.5 billion in 2017 for the region, the United Nations said.

UN Under-Secretary General Stephen O'Brien said he was optimistic the overall target for this year would be met.

"In one morning we have raised a third of that," he said.

The United States, whose new administration has said it intends to slash its development aid budget, was not among the 14 countries that pledged money.

Lake Chad region