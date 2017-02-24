This is the story of a Syrian couple who currently live in Turkey as refugees.

Journalist Waed and her husband Zahid, a doctor, left their home in eastern Aleppo last December.

Zahid, who joined protests against the Assad regime, said, "I can't forget the hundreds of dead bodies that I carried."

"It's not the end," Waed said as she hid her face from the camera to keep her family safe.

Her footage of the war has received attention from around the world.

But, Waed said, most people just watched the war without doing anything.