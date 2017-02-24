WORLD
Syrian refugee couple has hope of returning to a free Syria
A Syrian refugee couple in Turkey, Zahid and Waed, left their eastern Aleppo home last year, but plan to return one day and raise their children in a free Syria.
Syrians evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, December 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

This is the story of a Syrian couple who currently live in Turkey as refugees.

Journalist Waed and her husband Zahid, a doctor, left their home in eastern Aleppo last December.

Zahid, who joined protests against the Assad regime, said, "I can't forget the hundreds of dead bodies that I carried."

"It's not the end," Waed said as she hid her face from the camera to keep her family safe.

Her footage of the war has received attention from around the world.

But, Waed said, most people just watched the war without doing anything.

"We were killed in front of the cameras," she laments.

The 2011 street protests in Syria turned into a brutal civil war, which has destroyed the country.

Both of them have hopes of returning and raising their children in a free Syria.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahimeets this couple to tell their story.[WARNING: This video contains graphic content, viewer discretion is advised]

SOURCE:TRT World
