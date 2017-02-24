WORLD
4 MIN READ
What is an abortion ship and why did Guatemala block it?
The ship provides medical abortions to women in countries where the procedure is banned.
What is an abortion ship and why did Guatemala block it?
On board, women are given an abortion pill and remain under observation for a few hours before returning to land. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 24, 2017

How does it work?

The ship, operated by Dutch NGO ‘Women on Waves', picks up women on shore and brings them to international waters where local laws do not apply.

On board, women are given an abortion pill and remain under observation for a few hours before returning to land.

The procedure, also known as a medication abortion, combines two medicines, mifepristone and misoprostol, to end a pregnancy. It is more than 90 percent effective for women up to 10 weeks pregnant.

Why did Guatemala block it?

Abortion is banned in the country and it wants the ship to stay away.

"The military will not permit this group to carry out its activities in the country," Guatemala's military said in a formal complaint to the prosecutor's office issued on instructions from President Jimmy Morales.

Port officials have ordered the activists to stay on board their ship, saying they had not declared the motive of their trip and therefore could not come ashore.

The arrival of the ship also prompted fierce protests by Christian groups.

"They say they are fighting for life and human rights, but it looks like murder has become a human right," said a protesting seminary student from Cuba, Gil Hernandez.

RECOMMENDED

Has this happened before?

Yes.

Since it was set up in 1999, a Women on Waves ship has also visited Ireland, Poland, Portugal and Spain, prompting protests by pro-life groups in each country.

Women on Waves argued on Thursday that "especially at the dawn of the Zika crisis, access to safe abortion is fundamentally an issue of social justice."

Its founder Rebecca Gomberts confirmed that the Guatemala trip was the first since a 2012 campaign in Morocco, when the Moroccan navy blocked a harbour to prevent the group's ship from docking.

How has the NGO responded?

They said their ship was being "detained" illegally by Guatemala's military, which it accused of "obstructing a lawful protest against the state's restrictions on the Guatemalan women's right to safe abortion."

The group also urged the Guatemalan government to "remove abortion from the penal code," terming it "a regular medical procedure and a human right". It called for free access to contraceptives and safe abortions.

"Guatemala has been chosen because the laws are very restrictive on the subject of abortion," said Quetzali Cerezo, director of Women in Equity in Guatemala, which assists the Dutch group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting