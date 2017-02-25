Actress Isabelle Huppert and her hit thriller "Elle" were the big winners late on Friday at the "French Oscars" - the Cesar Awards. But the ceremony was hit also by a politically-charged speech of Hollywood star George Clooney.

Clooney warned that freedom has to be defended in the face of Donald Trump's US presidency.

"Courage trumps fear. Right always trumps might," the American actor said before quoting war reporter Edward F Morrow's famous condemnation of the McCarthyite Communist witch-hunts of the 1950s.

"Let's not confuse dissent with disloyalty. We must not walk in fear of one another, we must not be driven by fear into an age of unreason," he said.

We cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home.

"We have to work harder not to let hate win," he said while his wife Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer, was watching him.

Clooney who received an honorary Cesar was a supporter of Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.