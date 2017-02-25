CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Clooney blasts Trump at Cesar Awards
"We cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home," says Hollywood actor George Clooney in a politically-charged speech at France's 42nd Cesar Awards.
Clooney blasts Trump at Cesar Awards
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

Actress Isabelle Huppert and her hit thriller "Elle" were the big winners late on Friday at the "French Oscars" - the Cesar Awards. But the ceremony was hit also by a politically-charged speech of Hollywood star George Clooney.

Clooney warned that freedom has to be defended in the face of Donald Trump's US presidency.

"Courage trumps fear. Right always trumps might," the American actor said before quoting war reporter Edward F Morrow's famous condemnation of the McCarthyite Communist witch-hunts of the 1950s.

"Let's not confuse dissent with disloyalty. We must not walk in fear of one another, we must not be driven by fear into an age of unreason," he said.

We cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home.

"We have to work harder not to let hate win," he said while his wife Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer, was watching him.

Clooney who received an honorary Cesar was a supporter of Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

RECOMMENDED

" Elle"

"Elle", directed by Paul Verhoeven, won the Best Film and Huppert, 63, received the Best Actress Award for her role in the film.

Huppert's mesmerising performance in such a slippery and morally complex story has won her some of the best reviews of her career, and made her one of the favourites for the best actress Oscar on Sunday.

In an interview at the Cannes film festival last year, Huppert said the role was "fantastic".

A subversive thriller is about a woman who not only takes revenge on her rapist but holds him in her power.

Another French Oscar contender, "My Life as a Zucchini" ("Ma Vie de Courgette"), won best-animated film.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices