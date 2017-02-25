US-backed Iraqi security forces launched attacks on several fronts on Friday as they pushed into western Mosul after recapturing the city's airport and a former military base from Daesh.

The troops advanced into the Hawi al-Josaq and al-Danadan districts after breaching a berm and a trench set up by Daesh north of the airport, a spokesperson said.

Iraqi forces disarmed booby traps planted by Daesh militants who were retreating from the airport in the city's southern outskirts.

The Iraqi army plans to use the airport as a base from which to drive Daesh from Mosul's western districts and deal a decisive blow to the group.

The forces clashed with Daesh inside the southwestern district of al-Mamoun and took full control of the Ghozlani military base on Friday, Major General Sami al-Aridi said.

TRT World 's Nicole Johnston reports from the battle ground.

Battle for Mosul to enter most dangerous phase

The battle for western Mosul is expected to enter its most dangerous phase as 650,000 civilians remain trapped in the area.