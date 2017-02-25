Christian families and students fled Egypt's North Sinai province in droves on Friday after Daesh killed the seventh member of their community in just three weeks.

Officials of Ismailia's Evangelical Church in Suez Canal city said that 100 families, out of around 160 in North Sinai, were fleeing with their belongings.

More than 200 students studying in Arish, the province's capital, have also left.

On Thursday, Daesh militants killed a member of the minority in Arish and set his house on fire.

Seven Christians have been killed in Arish between January 30 and February 24.

Daesh, which is waging an insurgency there, claimed responsibility for the killings, five of which were shootings.

One man was beheaded and another set on fire.

We've become scared of our shadows. We're scared someone would be walking behind us and shoot us. Christians are being targeted in an ugly way - a victim

Arish residents said that Daesh circulated death lists online and on the streets, warning Christians to leave or die.

"My father is the second name on their list; anyone Christian they put on the list," said Munir Adel, a vegetable seller who fled on Friday.