Azerbaijan on Saturday said several of its soldiers have been killed during clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for an outbreak of violence.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement that its forces had "suffered losses" when its positions were assaulted by Armenian troops.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Ministry said that Armenian forces did not suffer any casualties and that the Azerbaijani soldiers were killed after an attack was launched on them.

Nagorno-Karabakh is in Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994, it has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces and the Armenian military.