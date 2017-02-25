Orhan Cakiroglu makes traditional Turkish shoes called Yemeni, which have a history going back thousands of years.

His family has been involved with this line of work for about 130 years, and he is the fourth generation to carry it on.

Using the same materials and construction method as his ancestors, he has brought back a forgotten tradition.

For centuries these shoes were the everyday footwear of people throughout the Ottoman Empire, but now they have found their way to Hollywood.