A group of Namibians have travelled to Berlin to raise awareness of a long-forgotten genocide.

They're members of the Ovaherero and Nama tribes who were targeted in mass killings by German colonists at the start of the twentieth century.

Namibia says from 1885 to 1903 about a quarter of Ovaherero and Nama lands — thousands of square miles — was taken without compensation by German settlers with the explicit consent of German colonial authorities. They claim German colonial authorities turned a blind eye to rapes by colonists of Ovaherero and Nama women and girls, and the use of forced labour.

Tensions boiled over in early 1904 when the Ovaherero rose up, followed by the Nama, in an insurrection crushed by German imperial troops. At least 100,000 Ovaherero and Nama people died in a campaign of annihilation led by German General Lothar von Trotha.