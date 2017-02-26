US-backed Iraqi forces continue their offensive to retake the western districts of Mosul from Daesh.

More than two thousand Iraqi civilians managed to cross the front lines over the weekend to escape the battle in western Mosul – the largest exodus of people in the area since Iraqi troops began the operation against Daesh a week ago.

TRT World's correspondent Nicole Johnston reports dozens of adults and children have been wounded by improvised explosive devices over the weekend.

Displaced citizens

The Iraqi ministry of migration said on Sunday they received at least 2,380 people displaced from western Mosul in the past 24 hours. They had crossed from the al-Mamun district after Iraqi forces captured it from Daesh and were relocated to camps in Qayyarah, south of Mosul.

The ministry said 3,888 have left the western districts of the city since the start of the operation last week.