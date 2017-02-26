1. International law won't have it.The Convention Against Torture, adopted by the United Nations in 1984, specifies that "no State may permit or tolerate torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment." It also states that "exceptional circumstances such as a state of war or a threat of war, internal political instability or any other public emergency may not be invoked as a justification" for such acts.

2. But even though it signed on, the US has violated the convention, using its "War on Terror" as justification during the Bush era. Obama said torture is wrong. Donald Trump has explicitly endorsed the use of it in the past.

3. The Bush administration was big on the use of torture: Following the 9/11 attacks, the George W. Bush administration used "enhanced interrogation techniques" to extract information from suspected terrorists.

It was later revealed that the techniques described as being legal by the Bush administration included waterboarding, walling, sexual humiliation, beating and sleep deprivation to the point of hallucination.

4. Information that saves —and destroys? In a speech in September 2006, Former President George W. Bush stated, "I can say that questioning the detainees in this program [enhanced interrogation techniques] has given us the information that has saved innocent lives by helping us stop new attacks here in the United States and across the world."

5. Bush's head of the Office of Legal Counsel, Jay Bybee, wrote a memo to describe the definition of torture. "For an act to constitute torture, it must inflict pain that is difficult to endure. Physical pain amounting to torture must be equivalent in intensity to the pain accompanying serious physical injury, such as organ failure, impairment of bodily function, or even death."

"For purely mental pain or suffering to amount to torture, it must result in significant psychological harm of significant duration, e.g., lasting for months or even years."

6. And then John Yoo weighed in: Bush's Deputy Assistant US Attorney General of the Office of Legal Counsel, John Yoo, rejected the claims that the policy on the War on Terror detainees and the treatment they received were unlawful and violating the Geneva Conventions.

In a January 9, 2002 memorandum he states that the Geneva Conventions does not particularly define conflicts like the one in Afghanistan; therefore, they are not applicable to this situation.

7. But there was dissent at the top: In a memo he issued to the White House on January 26, 2002, Secretary of State Colin Powell states that although "on its face" alleged inapplicability of the Geneva Convention "provides maximum flexibility," it is harmful to the welfare of the US since it would "reverse over a century of US policy and practise in supporting the Geneva Conventions and undermine the protections of the laws of war for our troops."

8. Technically, Obama outlawed torture in 2009: In January 2009 Obama signed an executive order outlawing torture by US officials, including the CIA, and bringing interrogation methods in line with the Army Field Manual that prohibits the use of brutal torture methods.

9. Obama seemed contrite. But was he? "We tortured some folks," Obama said during a White House news conference in February 2014.

"When we engaged in some of these enhanced interrogation techniques, techniques that I believe and I think any fair-minded person would believe were torture, we crossed a line. And that needs to be understood and accepted."

10. The use of torture as a policy didn't end: Obama's efforts to prevent torture constituted progress, but the practice didn't end under his administration.