Azerbaijan commemorates 25th anniversary of Khojaly massacre
After a six-year war, 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory is still under Armenian occupation. Around one million Azerbaijanis in the area live as refugees.
The offensive by Armenian separatists killed 613 Azeri citizens, according to Azerbaijani authorities. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 26, 2017

The bloodiest chapter of the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is known as the Khojaly massacre.

Ethnic Azeris were killed when Armenian separatists took over the town of Khojaly in the Karabakh region in 1992; the rest of Karabakh has been in Armenian separatists' hands since 1988.

During the incursion, Armenian forces battered Khojaly with heavy artillery and tanks, assisted by an infantry regiment. The two-hour offensive killed 613 Azeri citizens, including 116 women and 63 children, and critically injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures.

The massacre is considered one of the most controversial incidents of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of the now-occupied Karabakh region.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa is in Azerbaijan where he spoke to survivors of the massacre.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
