The bloodiest chapter of the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is known as the Khojaly massacre.

Ethnic Azeris were killed when Armenian separatists took over the town of Khojaly in the Karabakh region in 1992; the rest of Karabakh has been in Armenian separatists' hands since 1988.

During the incursion, Armenian forces battered Khojaly with heavy artillery and tanks, assisted by an infantry regiment. The two-hour offensive killed 613 Azeri citizens, including 116 women and 63 children, and critically injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures.